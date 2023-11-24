Classroom Champions: Waco High’s Anna Hogue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High’s Anna Hogue is involved in almost everything.

“I have a lot of interests,” said Hogue. “I am just somebody who likes to spread myself out. I also feel like I am a natural leader, and I want to out myself in leadership roles and be a voice for my peers and help others.”

To name just a few of her involvements, Hogue is the student council president, on the school’s mock trial, she runs cross country, and also plays tennis.

Her tennis coach, Tim Mason, says Anna is one of the most dependable students,

“Anna is kind of a self-starter, who I’m able to count on to do a lot of things you want your student leaders to be doing,” said Mason. “It makes a coach’s job easier, and kids want to hear from other kids, you know, not just us old guys.”

Hogue is an all-district tennis player and even advanced to the regional qualifier as a junior, though she’s only been playing tennis since the pandemic.

“I live in a roundabout, and so my dad and I one day measured the roundabout and it was the length of a tennis court,” said Hogue. “And this was during the lockdown. We took some chalk, we drew a tennis court, and we put a kitchen chair that was the height of a net and we just rallied back, and that’s how I learned to play tennis.”

It was her drive and competitiveness that made her great.

“You want to compete with character,” said Mason. “Part of why we play sports at this age is for kids to learn those lessons at that age. They give their best and persevere to continue to improve. You can see that in the way Anna carries herself on the tennis court and in the classroom, and that’s what we hope for our kids.”

Anna is ranked 7th in her class of about 400 kids. She’s looking at colleges all across the country such as Clemson, Furman, and Pepperdine, where she plans on studying exercise science.

“One of the careers I’m interested in is being a sports dietician when I grow up,” said Hogue. “Working with professional athletes is something I want to do, and so I really just want to optimize performance, that’s what drives me.”

Congratulations to Anna Hogue, you’re a Classroom Champion!

