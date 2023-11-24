Former Tarrant County deputy found guilty, sentenced in girlfriend’s murder

DENTON - A Denton County jury found Jay Rotter guilty of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of Leslie Hartman.

On Wednesday, the jury also sentenced the 30-year-old former Tarrant County deputy to 30 years in prison.

Rotter initially reported that his then-girlfriend, 46-year-old Hartman, shot herself. That’s according to the Denton Chronicle, which also reports that during the trial, state prosecutors argued Rotter’s story of suicide didn’t align with evidence or Hartman’s character.

Rotter used to work for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics detective.

A Denton County jury has sentenced Jay Rotter to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of the 2020 murder of Leslie Hartman. Thank you to everyone who contributed to Rotter’s arrest and conviction. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8jNAGBV70u — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) November 22, 2023

