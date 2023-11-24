Advertise
Former Tarrant County deputy found guilty, sentenced in girlfriend’s murder

(Unsplash)
By JOHANNAH GRENAWAY
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENTON - A Denton County jury found Jay Rotter guilty of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of Leslie Hartman.

On Wednesday, the jury also sentenced the 30-year-old former Tarrant County deputy to 30 years in prison.

Rotter initially reported that his then-girlfriend, 46-year-old Hartman, shot herself. That’s according to the Denton Chronicle, which also reports that during the trial, state prosecutors argued Rotter’s story of suicide didn’t align with evidence or Hartman’s character.

Rotter used to work for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics detective.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

