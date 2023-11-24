Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Good News Friday: November 24, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to congratulate 2 of its students for becoming All-State musicians. Lake Belton High School sophomore, Emily Jeong was selected for the All-State Orchestra. Emily is ranked as the 7th violinist in Texas! Meantime, Belton High School junior, Pablo Ureste, qualified to earn a coveted spot All-State Jazz Ensemble.

Waco ISD is also proud to recognize its Tennyson Middle School band students who were selected and performed in the All-region band! Only about 50 students earned chairs in this elite band and they are set to perform a concert with students selected from across the region.

Congratulations to VOICE INC. for being selected as the Waco ISD Partner of the Month at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting! VOICE provides student drug prevention services and dropout prevention programs, it also supports all aspects of student learning.

West ISD celebrated its successful Cross Country team at a banquet this week. Here a few notable achievements from the Trojans: They had 2 Regional Qualifying teams, 4 individual Regional Qualifiers, 3 individual District Champions and a Varsity Girls District Champion, their first in 13 years.

Congratulations to the “Always Ready Dining” facility on Fort Cavazos for winning the Thanksgiving competition this week. It competed the against the 4 other dining facilities on post. Each location was judged based on its appearance, operations and staff. The “Always Ready Dining” facilities’ had a unique Egyptian theme this year.

Congratulations to the Killeen High School ‘Roo JROTC on winning awards at the Cowtown Classic Competition. The Armed Drill Team placed 1st overall with 10 members winning individual medals. The Unarmed Drill Team placed 3rd overall. The event is highly competitive requiring near perfect discipline from young cadets.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever
Irma Denise Macedo
Bellmead store clerk accused of stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets

Latest News

Good News Friday: November 24, 2023
File Graphic
Waco police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run
The 36th annual Homestead Fair starts Friday
36th annual Homestead Fair kicks off this weekend
A California man recorded video as he shot a homeless man who threw a shoe at him, prosecutors say