Good News Friday: November 24, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to congratulate 2 of its students for becoming All-State musicians. Lake Belton High School sophomore, Emily Jeong was selected for the All-State Orchestra. Emily is ranked as the 7th violinist in Texas! Meantime, Belton High School junior, Pablo Ureste, qualified to earn a coveted spot All-State Jazz Ensemble.

Waco ISD is also proud to recognize its Tennyson Middle School band students who were selected and performed in the All-region band! Only about 50 students earned chairs in this elite band and they are set to perform a concert with students selected from across the region.

Congratulations to VOICE INC. for being selected as the Waco ISD Partner of the Month at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting! VOICE provides student drug prevention services and dropout prevention programs, it also supports all aspects of student learning.

West ISD celebrated its successful Cross Country team at a banquet this week. Here a few notable achievements from the Trojans: They had 2 Regional Qualifying teams, 4 individual Regional Qualifiers, 3 individual District Champions and a Varsity Girls District Champion, their first in 13 years.

Congratulations to the “Always Ready Dining” facility on Fort Cavazos for winning the Thanksgiving competition this week. It competed the against the 4 other dining facilities on post. Each location was judged based on its appearance, operations and staff. The “Always Ready Dining” facilities’ had a unique Egyptian theme this year.

Congratulations to the Killeen High School ‘Roo JROTC on winning awards at the Cowtown Classic Competition. The Armed Drill Team placed 1st overall with 10 members winning individual medals. The Unarmed Drill Team placed 3rd overall. The event is highly competitive requiring near perfect discipline from young cadets.

