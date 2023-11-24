A Guide of holiday cheer around Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the holidays around the corner, there are many opportunities to celebrate the holidays in Central Texas.

McLennan County

WACO

North Pole Palooza

The event is from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 24 until Dec. 17 at the Extraco Event Center. Hours vary depending on the day. The last weekend will feature special events, including a petting zoo and a live Nativity scene. Some games and features are only available on the weekends.

Christmas at the Silos

Magnolia will host their “Christmas at the Silos” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 to Dec. 30 at The Silos on 601 Webster Ave. The month-long event will include twinkling lights, festive menu items, visits with Santa, letters to the North Pole, and more

Holiday Cheer Fire Engine

The engine will begin its route at 5:30 p.m. starting Nov. 24 to Dec. 22 through certain streets and stop at a location central to the neighborhood for residents to take photos at 8 p.m.

Cameron Zoo Wild Lights

The Cameron Zoo Wild Lights by @Reliant Energy and brought to you by TFNB Your Bank for Life kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 until Dec. 31. Wild Lights is Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society’s largest fundraiser of the year and the most magical light show in Waco.

Bell County

Belton

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail

A synthetic ice skating rink for the first time ever with complimentary ice skating will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1 and from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-3. The event begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, with a screening of the movie Home Alone at the courthouse square on Central Avenue in downtown Belton.

After the movie, a tree lighting will take place in the same location.

Harker Heights

10th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Harker Heights City Hall

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 in front of Harker Heights City Hall at 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be an ornament decorating station and light snacks while listening to Holiday Music. Holiday music will be provided by the Harker Heights High School Choir.

Killeen

Holiday Craft Fair

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Lions Club Park Senior Center at 1700B East Stan Schlueter Loop. Handmade crafts, jewelry, home decor, and more will be available.

Christmas on Clear Creek

Advent Health will host their tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen. The event will have a live choir, petting zoo, magician, balloon artist, and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. This year’s theme is Ugly Christmas Sweaters. The best sweater wins a prize

Fort Cavazos

Nature In Lights

Fort Cavazos Holiday Drive-thru from now until Dec. 31 of a five-and-a-half mile holiday lights attraction along with Santa’s Village from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Live Oak Pavilion.

Cost:

$20 -- Car, Mini-Van & Pick-Up

$35 -- Limos, 15-Passenger Van & RVs

$55 -- 24 Passenger Van

$80 -- 47+ Passenger Van or Larger Bus

