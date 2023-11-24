Hill County Sheriff helps stranded motorist on Thanksgiving

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Even though it’s a holiday, one Central Texas deputy helped a stranded motorist on the road.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Rodney B. Watson was out patrolling the County when he came across a stranded motorist on Highway 22.

Using his patrol unit to warn other motorists of the hazard on the side of the road, he then began changing the tire to help get them on their way.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.