Our next cold front swings through early Sunday

If y’all are gearing up to work off the remainder of Thanksgiving dinner by walking around stores on Black Friday, today’s weather, while a bit chilly in the morning, will be fairly nice! Changes are arriving late this weekend as another cold front swings through, so enjoy whatever warmth you get Friday and Saturday before cooler weather returns early next week. Any sort of cloudiness sticking around near and east of I-3 by daybreak this morning will quickly depart and give way to ample sunshine throughout the day. Morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm into the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon as abundant sunshine sticks around. The ebb-and-flow of sunnier skies and cloudier skies goes back to the other direction Saturday as clouds will again gradually increase in coverage as we approach daybreak with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the entire day. Morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm into the low-to-mid 60s again. Our next cold front, arriving early Sunday, starts to influence our weather Saturday night with a few scattered light showers pushing through from sunset Saturday to sunrise Sunday. Rain should be generally light and few and far between, but don’t be surprised if you feel some drops on your head during your Saturday night plans!

The weekend cold front actually pushes through around daybreak Sunday which will put an end to the scattered light showers. By daybreak, we’re expecting temperatures along and west of I-35 to start out in the mid-50s but with 40s west of I-35 as the front by sunrise will already be pushing through. By mid-morning, the entire area should see temperatures dropping into the mid-40s, but the return of sunshine midday and into the afternoon, we’re expecting late-day temperatures to rebound back into the low-to-mid 50s. Expect gusty north winds as the front pushes through with gusts climbing as high as 35 MPH! Although sunny skies return Sunday, the ebb-and-flow of sunnier skies and cloudier skies goes back in the other direction Monday again. We’re expecting mid-30s by daybreak Monday with highs only reaching the low 50s. After a near-freezing morning Tuesday, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday to warm us back into the mid-to-upper 50s Tuesday and then into the low 60s Wednesday. At least one storm system and potentially two systems are expected to swing through late next week into next weekend. Temperatures should warm up as these storm systems should pull warmer air in from the south, in addition to moisture for rain too, bringing highs into the low-to-mid 60s (at least) next Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with rain chances near about 40% from next Thursday to next Saturday. The parade of storm systems could produce an inch to potentially over two inches of rain. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the rainfall totals late next week and when the faucet will shut off, so stick with us for the latest updates!

