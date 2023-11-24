Advertise
Stray dogs ruin cars at the dealership in Harris County

By KHOU
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - Cars in Northwest Harris County dealership lot have been torn apart, bumpers and fenders gone and scratches and bite marks left behind.

“We thought what’s happening, it might be a wolf,” said Imran Haq, Finance Manager at G Motors.

Employees of G Motors were shocked to play surveillance footage back and find its distant cousin responsible- a common canine.

Videos show just two dogs destroyed at least five cars in three separate overnight incidents this month.

Sales Manager Gaby Fakhoury says his employees are terrified and is worried customers will soon feel the same.

“Nobody wants to leave their cars anymore, they want to make sure they get into the office straight you know, they’re so scared,” said Sales Manager Gaby Fakhoury. “This is gonna drop our business.”

The business has filed reports with Houston Police, but officers told them that this was a civil matter.

HPD encouraged the business to hire a private investigator to find the dogs’ owner, if there is one, so they can sue.

“We cannot sell these cars now,” said Fakhoury.

The business does not want to put this on their insurance and estimates they’re out anywhere from $100,000 to $350,000.

Still, their primary concert is that they don’t want anyone to get hurt.

© 2023 KHOU VIA CNN NEWSOURCE. All Rights Reserved.

