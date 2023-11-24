Advertise
Trailer carrying horse crashes into 18-wheeler in Falls County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Cleanup is underway following a crash in Fall’s County Friday morning due to the fog.

The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 935 and Highway 77.

A pickup truck with a trailer carrying a horse turned onto Highway 77 when suddenly the trailer hit part of an 18-wheeler.

Drivers are to avoid the area.

