Waco police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night.

Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 12 near the 2400 Block of Homan Ave.

The victim who was hit was sent to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives are looking for the suspect vehicle at this time, which they believe is a blue or gray 2019-2022 Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also send an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers Inc. at 254-753-HELP(4357). If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could be awarded up to $2,000.

