Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night.

Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 12 near the 2400 Block of Homan Ave.

The victim who was hit was sent to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Detectives are looking for the suspect vehicle at this time, which they believe is a blue or gray 2019-2022 Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also send an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers Inc. at 254-753-HELP(4357). If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you could be awarded up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever
Irma Denise Macedo
Bellmead store clerk accused of stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets

Latest News

The 36th annual Homestead Fair starts Friday
36th annual Homestead Fair kicks off this weekend
Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving Meals for those in need in Waco Community
A California man recorded video as he shot a homeless man who threw a shoe at him, prosecutors say
FastCast
Thursday Evening FastCast