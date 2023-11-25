Advertise
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

