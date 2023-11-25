Advertise
City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter

(City of Whitney Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Whitney Fire Department (WFD) announced the passing of one of their long-time firefighters on Friday.

The department said Daniel Potts passed away after a medical emergency while responding to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Potts served as a firefighter for the department but recently took the position of Safety Officer for the department, according to WFD.

The department says they will work to keep everyone informed as the situation progresses.

