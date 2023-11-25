City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Whitney Fire Department (WFD) announced the passing of one of their long-time firefighters on Friday.

The department said Daniel Potts passed away after a medical emergency while responding to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Potts served as a firefighter for the department but recently took the position of Safety Officer for the department, according to WFD.

The department says they will work to keep everyone informed as the situation progresses.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.