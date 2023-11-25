Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy

FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Associated Press)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a dad soon!

Saturday afternoon Prescott’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a daughter.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak,” Ramos wrote in the post.

Prescott left a comment on the post saying “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

Prescott also shared a post on his Instagram story with the caption “Beyond Blessed!” and “Girl Dad Incoming...”

Congratulations to the couple on their big announcement!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter
In this photo provided by Angie Craddieth, Bryanna Cook, right, a 6-year-old first grade...
6-year-old Mississippi girl honored for rescue efforts after her mother had a stroke while driving
Killeen police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) prepares to shoot the ball as Chicago Bulls forward...
NBA investigating accusation that Thunder’s Josh Giddey had relationship with underage girl