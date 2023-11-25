Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a dad soon!

Saturday afternoon Prescott’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a daughter.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak,” Ramos wrote in the post.

Prescott left a comment on the post saying “How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍.”

Prescott also shared a post on his Instagram story with the caption “Beyond Blessed!” and “Girl Dad Incoming...”

Congratulations to the couple on their big announcement!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.