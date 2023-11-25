Dallas travels to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (10-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Clippers are 5-6 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 5-3 in conference play. Dallas is the league leader averaging 16.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.3% from deep. Luka Doncic leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Clippers average 112.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 119.1 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.3% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Clippers 144-126 in their last meeting on Nov. 11. Doncic led the Mavericks with 44 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 46.5% and averaging 25.4 points for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is averaging 30.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 121.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: day to day (back), Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.