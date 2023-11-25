Advertise
How intergenerational friendships can prove enriching(CBS News)
By JANET SHAMLIAN
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
New York City — Professional dancer Laura Kaufman forged a friendship for the ages at a dance class at New York City’s iconic Steps on Broadway dance studio.

“I was honestly enthralled from the moment I met her,” Kaufman told CBS News.

The woman who became Kaufman’s bestie, Carol Teten, is older by 52 years.

“She had an energy and warmth about her,” Teten said of Kaufman. “…Love at first sight. What can I say?”

The age-defiant attachment isn’t that unusual. According to an AARP study, 37% of adults have a close friend at least fifteen years younger or older than they are.

While the 32-year-old Kaufman and 84-year-old Teten bonded over ballet, they soon started exploring restaurants.

And with birthdays one day apart, they celebrate together every year.

“I don’t think of age when I’m with her,” Teten said. “We share a passion for life, and even that one element is not easy to find.”

Experts say we tend to stick to same-age relationships. But one with a significant age gap brings benefits through the sharing of life experiences.

“The payoff that we get from connections with people that are different from us have the potential to be even bigger than the connections we make with people that occupy a similar place in life as us, or are right next door to us,” said Marc Schulz, a psychology professor at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania.

“I feel like she’s taught me that getting old doesn’t mean you actually have to get old,” Kaufman said of Teten.

Both women say they are energized by their four-year bond.

“I think just endless adventures,” Kaufman said of the future of their friendship. “I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

