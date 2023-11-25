Killeen police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

On Nov. 24, at around 4:15 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Watercrest Drive and Bachelor Button Blvd. in reference to a three-vehicle crash.

Police say a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck was stopped in the inside westbound lane of Watercrest Drive and was waiting for eastbound traffic to clear so they could turn southbound on Bachelor Button Blvd.

While the pickup truck was waiting, a 2018 Chevrolet SUV hit the back of the pickup truck and sent the vehicle into the eastbound lane of Watercrest Drive, according to police.

A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, with two people, was driving in the eastbound lane of Watercrest and crashed into the pickup truck as it was pushed into the eastbound lane, police say.

Police say the crash caused the passenger on the motorcycle to be thrown over the pickup truck and onto the road.

The drivers of the pickup truck and SUV reported injuries from the crash and were taken to Advent Hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS.

Both drivers were treated for their injuries and have since been released, according to police.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and is currently critical condition.

The passenger of the motorcycle, identified by police as 34-year-old Jessikah Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at around 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash and no further information is available at this time.

