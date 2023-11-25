Radde Tannenbaum Tree Farm reopens tree cutting field

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) -The Radde Tannenbaum tree farm has reopened their gates for the holiday season after closing their Christmas tree cutting last year due to the drought.

The hot sun and dry weather killed of many of the seedling the farm had planted during the spring

“We usually plant 1200 trees each spring, and for the last two years maybe 100 or 150 are out there still alive.”

Kathy Radde, who owns the farm with her husband, shares that closing the tree cutting area was their ideal choice.

“It was sad last year to sort of say, were not you know not going to have any cutting from the field, because the kids like to run and pick out the tree.”

An hour before their reopening, dozens of cars were lined up in front of the gate waiting to choose their trees, and as customer Chris Bitner explains, waiting with family members adds to the experience.

“It adds to the excitement for sure, the grandkids have been talking about it since last night. So, they have really been looking forward to it. And they get a little anxious waiting in line but it’s going to be worth it.”

After parking, customers lined up at the gate, waiting to sign in and go pick out their tree.

While the farm was crowded, customer Kiley Levitt shared that the process of getting a tree from the ground to your car is something people of all ages can get excited about.

“Thats so much fun for the kids especially to cut down the tree, bring it home, let it sit out get to decorate it. It’s so much better than like a store-bought tree.”

Families got to either pick a tree or go choose one to cut down, and Kathy Radde shares how she missed the cheer on her customers’ faces.

“People are just filled with anticipation when they come and its neat to see people having a good time.”

The tree farm will be open on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until their shipped fir trees are sold out.

