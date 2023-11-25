Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Radde Tannenbaum Tree Farm reopens tree cutting field

Afghan Pine Trees grown by the Radde Tannenbaum Tree farm that are available for customers to...
Afghan Pine Trees grown by the Radde Tannenbaum Tree farm that are available for customers to choose.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) -The Radde Tannenbaum tree farm has reopened their gates for the holiday season after closing their Christmas tree cutting last year due to the drought.

The hot sun and dry weather killed of many of the seedling the farm had planted during the spring

“We usually plant 1200 trees each spring, and for the last two years maybe 100 or 150 are out there still alive.”

Kathy Radde, who owns the farm with her husband, shares that closing the tree cutting area was their ideal choice.

“It was sad last year to sort of say, were not you know not going to have any cutting from the field, because the kids like to run and pick out the tree.”

An hour before their reopening, dozens of cars were lined up in front of the gate waiting to choose their trees, and as customer Chris Bitner explains, waiting with family members adds to the experience.

“It adds to the excitement for sure, the grandkids have been talking about it since last night. So, they have really been looking forward to it. And they get a little anxious waiting in line but it’s going to be worth it.”

After parking, customers lined up at the gate, waiting to sign in and go pick out their tree.

While the farm was crowded, customer Kiley Levitt shared that the process of getting a tree from the ground to your car is something people of all ages can get excited about.

“Thats so much fun for the kids especially to cut down the tree, bring it home, let it sit out get to decorate it. It’s so much better than like a store-bought tree.”

Families got to either pick a tree or go choose one to cut down, and Kathy Radde shares how she missed the cheer on her customers’ faces.

“People are just filled with anticipation when they come and its neat to see people having a good time.”

The tree farm will be open on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until their shipped fir trees are sold out.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

How intergenerational friendships can prove enriching
How intergenerational friendships can prove enriching
This image released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) shows U.S. Army 2nd Lt....
Military scientists identify remains of Indiana soldier who died in German WWII battle
A team of volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals to serve to the Clifton Community.
Central Texas Cafe serves over 500 free Thanksgiving Meals
Former Tarrant County deputy found guilty, sentenced in girlfriend’s murder