Slight rain chances today... Windy and colder tomorrow

Overall the weather looks pretty nice today, but we will have more clouds. We will start tomorrow morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, and by the afternoon we will make it into the low 60s. The majority of Saturday looks to be rain-free, but Saturday night and into Sunday morning some scattered showers will move through. For most of us this will be very spotty light rain. These showers are associated with a cold front that will quickly move through Central Texas early Sunday morning.

Behind Sunday morning’s cold front it will be windy and much cooler. Highs Sunday will only make it into the low-to-mid 50s, with north winds running 20-30mph most of the day. The winds die down for early next week, but the cool weather sticks around. Morning lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid 30s for most of us, and a few of us may see a light freeze. Highs will stay in the cool 50s Monday and Tuesday as well.

Towards the end of next week and into the following weekend we look to see the return of unsettled weather, with decent rain chances returning to the forecast. There is still some uncertainty which days will bring the best rain chances, so as of now we are running with a 40% chance for rain Thursday through Sunday of next week.

