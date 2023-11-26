AMBER Alert discontinued for Ian Aguilar, now safe with his family in the US

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Ian Aguilar, the 10-year-old reported missing from Wilmer 11 days ago, is safe with his family.

The AMBER Alert issued on Nov. 14 for the child was canceled by the Wilmer Police Department on Saturday afternoon.

“Ian has been safely returned to the United States and is safe with his family. This results from countless hours of hard work and investigation by man law enforcement agencies, support groups, and their counterparts on both the US and Mexico sides of the border,” the Wilmer Police Department said in a statement.

From the beginning, police believed Ian was with his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. They were said to be traveling in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ 1194. However, the day after Ian disappeared, the vehicle was located in the Houston area, but neither Ian or Aguilar-Cano were found.

After the alert was issued, Aguilar-Cano was identified as the suspect in the murder of Ian’s mother.

Last week, police said they had “reason to believe” Ian was OK and with a family member in Mexico. Police said their investigation would continue until they had “absolute verification” Ian was not in danger.

“We are excited to have Ian back with his family safely,” said Wilmer Police Department Lt. John Rhodes on Saturday.

There is not currently any information on the whereabouts of Aguilar-Cano.

