Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

AMBER Alert discontinued for Ian Aguilar, now safe with his family in the US

Ian Aguilar
Ian Aguilar(CBS News Texas)
By S.E. JENKINS
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Ian Aguilar, the 10-year-old reported missing from Wilmer 11 days ago, is safe with his family.

The AMBER Alert issued on Nov. 14 for the child was canceled by the Wilmer Police Department on Saturday afternoon.

“Ian has been safely returned to the United States and is safe with his family. This results from countless hours of hard work and investigation by man law enforcement agencies, support groups, and their counterparts on both the US and Mexico sides of the border,” the Wilmer Police Department said in a statement.

From the beginning, police believed Ian was with his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. They were said to be traveling in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ 1194. However, the day after Ian disappeared, the vehicle was located in the Houston area, but neither Ian or Aguilar-Cano were found.

After the alert was issued, Aguilar-Cano was identified as the suspect in the murder of Ian’s mother.

Last week, police said they had “reason to believe” Ian was OK and with a family member in Mexico. Police said their investigation would continue until they had “absolute verification” Ian was not in danger.

“We are excited to have Ian back with his family safely,” said Wilmer Police Department Lt. John Rhodes on Saturday.

There is not currently any information on the whereabouts of Aguilar-Cano.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

Various veteran-based organizations as well as some high school student groups all lent a hand...
Volunteers lay holiday wreaths at every grave at Killeen veterans cemetery
FastCast
Brady's Saturday Evening FastCast
City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter
In this photo provided by Angie Craddieth, Bryanna Cook, right, a 6-year-old first grade...
6-year-old Mississippi girl honored for rescue efforts after her mother had a stroke while driving
FILE: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend announce pregnancy