Baylor to retain coach Dave Aranda for 2024, sources say

FILE: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches during the first half of an NCAA college football...
FILE: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor will retain head football coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season, sources confirm to KWTX.

The decision comes after a disappointing 3-9 season for the Bears.

Aranda has gone 23-25 in his four years at Baylor, including a Big 12 title in 2021 when the Bears went 12-2.

Since 2021, Aranda has gone 9-16 and the Bears went 2-7 in Big 12 play this year.

Sources tell ESPN that Aranda’s return will come with significant changes on and off the field.

