Garrett Greene throws last second TD, lifts West Virginia 34-31 over Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a disappointing season, Baylor looked to finish strong with a win over West Virginia.

Baylor came into the game without starting quarterback Blake Shapen after he was ruled out with a head injury.

The Bears turned to quarterback Sawyer Robertson for their final game, who started three games earlier this season when Shapen was nursing an MCL injury.

Baylor struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the first half.

West Virginia moved the ball at will on the Bears defense, racking up 365 yards of offense in the first half.

After Baylor fell behind 10-0, the Bears special teams kept their hopes alive.

On the ensuing kickoff, Richard Reese ran the kick back 96 yards to give the Bears their first score of the game.

The Mountaineers responded with a seven play, 82-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown run from West Viginia quarterback Garrett Greene.

Once again, Richard Reese ran another kickoff back 93 yards for his second touchdown of the game and cut West Virginia’s lead to 17-14.

Baylor’s defense held West Virginia to another field goal and the Bears offense took the field for the first time in the second quarter with 5:44 left.

After the Bears missed their field goal attempt, West Virginia got the ball back and scored a touchdown to head into halftime with a 27-14 lead.

Baylor came out of halftime and looked like a different team.

On the opening drive of the second half the bears offense put together their best drive of the game and scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Robertson to Ketron Jackson, cutting West Virginia’s lead to 27-21.

The Bears defense made some big plays and forced West Virginia to punt for the first time since their opening drive of the game.

A penalty on the punt gave Baylor’s offense great field position and they took advantage.

With first and goal, the Bears gave the ball to Dominic Richardson who walked in the endzone. The score gave Baylor a 28-27 lead, their first lead of the game.

Baylor missed a field goal attempt and gave West Virginia the ball back down 31-27 with 1:14 left in the game. Greene finds receiver Jahiem White wide open for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 34-31 lead with 23 seconds left.

Baylor got the ball back with 11 seconds left but were unable to score and lost to West Virginia 34-31.

Robertson finished the game going 17/19 for 215 yards and a touchdown. He added 15 rushing attempts for 33 yards.

Greene finished the game going 16/25 for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added 14 rushing attempts for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Baylor ended their season on a five-game losing streak.

