Man killed after shooting at police. A woman was heard screaming in Maryland home moments before

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man who was shot at by police was found dead late Friday outside a Maryland home where a woman also was found shot to death, authorities said.

Baltimore County Police were called to the home in Parkville to check on a domestic disturbance and heard a woman screaming and gunshots when they arrived, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

As officers approached to enter the home, a man opened the door and started firing at them, investigators said.At least three officers fired back, prosecutors said.

The man was found outside the home dead from at least one gunshot and a handgun was found near his body, while the woman was also found fatally wounded, investigators said.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shootings and said the officers were wearing body cameras.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

