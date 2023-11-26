Volunteers lay holiday wreaths at every grave at Killeen veterans cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday morning volunteers placed close to 15,000 wreaths all around the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Each of the gravestones, including the ones in the columbarium, received their own holiday wreath. Various veteran-based organizations as well as some high school student groups all lent a hand to make it possible.

“It made us feel good because it’s being respectful to them, they fought for us and our country,” Garrett Covey, with a scouting group called Trail Life, said.

Every tombstone at the cemetery tells a different story of a brave man or woman who defended our country. For example, the late Joseph Beckham served in the Army for more than 30 years in multiple wars.

”He was always the life of the party,” Joseph Beckham’s daughter Tracy Lehmkuhler said. “He was also making sure everybody had a good time in life, he enjoyed life.”

Just a few rows down, the late Randall Yarborugh inspired his daughter-in-law, Emily Yarbough, to get involved with the annual holiday tradition of laying the wreaths.

”He loved being in the Army,” Emily Yarbrough said. “His son joined the military as well, which is my husband. It’s just a family tradition and they’ve all done it.”

A simple act of service to pay respect to the fallen, including the ones who may not have any blood relatives nearby.

”There are so many veterans here that don’t have someone to come and visit them,” Yarbrough said. “They were maybe an unaccompanied burial and it’s important we recognize them.”

