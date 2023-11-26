Advertise
What is a Beaver Moon, and when can you see it?

(CBS News)
By ALIZA CHASAN
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(CBS NEWS) - November’s full moon, also known as the “Beaver Moon,” will shine bright in the sky on Sunday night.

The moon will reach peak illumination at 4:16 a.m. ET on Monday morning, according to NASA. It will look like a full moon until Tuesday morning. The Pleiades star cluster will appear to the lower right of the full moon, but it may be masked by the moon’s brightness.

The November full moon is dubbed the Beaver Moon because it corresponds to the time of year when beavers start sheltering in their lodges, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This is also historically the time of year when beavers would be trapped as part of the fur trade.

November’s full moon is also known as the Digging Moon, the Frost Moon, the Freezing Moon, the Deer Rutting Moon and the Whitefish Moon. The names highlight the onset of colder weather and the actions of animals preparing for winter.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac suggests keeping an eye out starting just after sunset on Sunday. The website details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes.

Astronomy fans headed outside for a look at the full moon can also keep an eye out for the Geminids meteor shower, which is set to continue until Dec. 24. NASA offers tips for skywatching and photographing.

The Beaver Moon is the last full moon before the winter solstice. It’s followed by December’s Cold Moon.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

