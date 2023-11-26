Windy & Cooler Today Thanks to Strong Cold Front

A strong cold front pushed through Central Texas early this morning, and we will notice the impacts from this front throughout the day. Highs today will only make it into the low-to-mid 50s, with north winds running 15-25mph most of the day. The winds will die down Sunday night, helping temperatures to drop quickly as we head into Monday morning. A light freeze looks possible for much of Central Texas Monday morning.

We will stay cool for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures rebound back into the 60s for the second half of the workweek. Our next weather system we will need to watch arrives Thursday. This system brings us our best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week (Chances around 60% right now). Some spotty showers may continue into the following weekend.

