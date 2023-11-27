Advertise
2 inmates escape from North Texas Jail

Raymond Ross and Raymond Perez; Fannin County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped...
By S.E. JENKINS
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY - A search is underway for two inmates who escaped from a county jail in northeast Texas Saturday night.

According to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Ross and Raymond Perez were seen fleeing the Fannin County Jail in Bonham just after 9 p.m. They were seen on video running southeast into a wooded area. Both were wearing grey sweats.

Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and a felon in possession of a firearm, FCSO said. Perez was in custody on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have seen or who has information about Ross and Perez to call 903-583-2143 or 911.

FCSO did not say how Ross and Perez escaped. The investigation is ongoing.

