Affidavit: Man threatened ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with “large Rambo-style knife,” damaged victim’s pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jose de Jesus Sanchez, 35, on Nov. 24 was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence after he threatened his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a “large Rambo-style knife” and damaged a residence and a pickup, an arrest affidavit states.

Waco Police Department officers responded at 10:25 p.m. to a residence at Hoot Street to investigate an an “active disturbance involving a knife.”

Upon arrival, police encountered a woman pulling and holding onto a man in an attempt to keep him from leaving the scene.

According to the woman, she and her new boyfriend were in the residence when the suspect, later identified as Sanchez, arrived unannounced and began banging on the door.

“Sanchez wanted the victim (the new boyfriend) to come outside and fight him, but (the new boyfriend) stayed inside,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Sanchez then broke through the window with his hand and stuck a large 8-inch knife survival knife through the window, threatening to cut the victim, the document further states.

While the woman was outside trying to prevent Sanchez from leaving, she found that Sanchez had “used the large knife he had to destroy all four tires of the victim’s truck.”

Police said Sanchez also damaged the paint job and broke out the passenger side headlamp.

Sanches was taken into custody but has since bonded out of the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.