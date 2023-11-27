Advertise
Baylor’s Blake Shapen to enter transfer portal: ESPN

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University quarterback Blake Shapen told ESPN he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per Pete Thamel.

Shapen, who started 23 games for the Bears, reportedly has one year of eligibility remaining and is eligible, Thamel reports.

In 2023, Shapen completed 184 passes for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. The year before, he completed 233 passes for 2,790 yards, 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Baylor will retain head football coach Dave Aranda for the 2024 season after a disappointing 3-9 season, sources confirm to KWTX.

Aranda has gone 23-25 in his four years at Baylor, including a Big 12 title in 2021 when the Bears went 12-2.

