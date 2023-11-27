Book published by Gatesville author helps children understand losing a pet

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Chyanne Brake recently became a first-time author. Her new book teaches children about how to cope with the sudden loss of a beloved pet.

Her dogs Axel and his sister Lizzie are the stars of the book.

”Once she passed away I thought it would be a great opportunity for kids to learn about the ‘Rainbow Bridge,’” Brake said.

“Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends” details Lizzie going to a place called the “Rainbow Bridge,” a place where pets go when they pass away.

”It talks about how dogs can still visit you in spirit and they’re still there when they’re really not,” Brake said.

It all got started when Lizzie went viral on TikTok, one of the videos from her owner has 2.2 million likes.

”I had no intentions of her going viral or anything, I just liked having clips of my dogs,” Brake said. “One day one of the videos just took off and it didn’t stop from there.”

The original plan was to write a children’s book about the adventures of Axel and Lizzie. But then Lizzie got sick and died from megaesophagus, a condition known to make it harder for dogs to digest food.

“I changed the story because I didn’t want to do a book tour of them having fun and her not being there, so I changed the story to help kids understand the ‘Rainbow Bridge,’” Brake said.

Axel is still around to this day. Now he and his sister will help children everywhere understand what it means to lose a pet.

”If they just understand it, that may help them cope with it later in life,” Brake said.

”Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends” can be purchased online at Sassy Sentiments LLC.

