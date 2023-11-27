Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Book published by Gatesville author helps children understand losing a pet

"Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends" details a dog named Lizzie going to a place called the...
"Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends" details a dog named Lizzie going to a place called the “Rainbow Bridge,” a place where pets go when they pass away.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Chyanne Brake recently became a first-time author. Her new book teaches children about how to cope with the sudden loss of a beloved pet.

Her dogs Axel and his sister Lizzie are the stars of the book.

”Once she passed away I thought it would be a great opportunity for kids to learn about the ‘Rainbow Bridge,’” Brake said.

“Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends” details Lizzie going to a place called the “Rainbow Bridge,” a place where pets go when they pass away.

”It talks about how dogs can still visit you in spirit and they’re still there when they’re really not,” Brake said.

It all got started when Lizzie went viral on TikTok, one of the videos from her owner has 2.2 million likes.

”I had no intentions of her going viral or anything, I just liked having clips of my dogs,” Brake said. “One day one of the videos just took off and it didn’t stop from there.”

The original plan was to write a children’s book about the adventures of Axel and Lizzie. But then Lizzie got sick and died from megaesophagus, a condition known to make it harder for dogs to digest food.

“I changed the story because I didn’t want to do a book tour of them having fun and her not being there, so I changed the story to help kids understand the ‘Rainbow Bridge,’” Brake said.

Axel is still around to this day. Now he and his sister will help children everywhere understand what it means to lose a pet.

”If they just understand it, that may help them cope with it later in life,” Brake said.

”Lizzie and Axel: Forever Friends” can be purchased online at Sassy Sentiments LLC.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday night FastCast
The remains of a mummy that, according to archaeologists, belongs to the pre-Inca Ychsma...
Archaeologists discover mummies of children that may be at least 1,000 years old – and their skulls still had hair on them
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., talks to reporters as House Republicans hold a caucus meeting at...
Rep. George Santos says he expects to be kicked out of Congress as expulsion vote looms
Teenage murder suspect escapes jail for the second time in November