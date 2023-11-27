A cold start to the work week eventually leads to higher rain chances late week!

After one of the earliest freezes in history in Central Texas on November 1st, we’ve yet to see freezing temperatures again since then! We’re kicking off the morning today with near-freezing temperatures under generally clear skies, but clouds are again lurking off to our south yet again. The morning sunshine will turn to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the afternoon with the extra clouds only keeping our highs in the low-to-mid 50s. North winds won’t be terribly strong, unlike Sunday, so today’s weather will feel a bit more pleasant compared to yesterday. The extra clouds means that overnight temperatures into Tuesday morning likely won’t reach freezing as we’ll likely only dip into the mid-30s. At least partial sunshine will return Tuesday bringing our highs close to 60°.

Weather conditions are again set to change mid-week as mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a gusty south wind returning ahead of an approaching storm system that’ll blow through Thursday. Wednesday’s morning lows in the upper 30s should be able to reach the low 60s despite those mostly cloudy skies returning. The thick layer of clouds, an increasing amount of moisture in the atmosphere, and the gusty south winds will help to keep overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday morning in the mid-50s. We’ll see late-day temperatures Thursday reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a steadily increasing amount of showers and storms throughout the day. Even though rain chances are high Thursday, most of Thursday’s rain may give cities and towns west of I-35 a glancing blow with only less than a quarter-inch of rain expected to fall. Near and east, especially, of I-35 is where the best rain and storm chances will be and there could even be a stray stronger storm or two Thursday afternoon as well with the potential for gusty winds, a bit of hail, or even a quick brief tornado spinning up too. Rain should come to a close a few hours after sunset with cooler air and a cold front pushing through, but there isn’t going to be terribly much colder air behind Thursday night’s and Friday morning’s cold front. We’ll close the work week out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s Friday.

Friday is, of course, the first day of December which means meteorological (or climatological) winter will be underway! Meteorological winter is defined as the coldest three-month period of time in the Northern Hemisphere and Friday will be on the cooler side with slightly warmer-than-normal morning lows in the low-40s with slightly cooler-than-normal afternoon highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday’s forecast will be about the same but with mostly cloudy skies and with a 20% chance of rain returning too. Our next cold front after Thursday should push through late Saturday into Sunday. There’s some question marks about how much moisture will return in advance of the front, so rain chances are capped only at 30% for now, but those odds may need to be bumped up as time goes on and we get a bit of clarity around the weekend weather forecast. Looking even further into the future, there aren’t many signs in the long-range forecast model data that cooler-than-normal conditions will return for potentially at least the first third of December.

