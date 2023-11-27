Cool through Wednesday followed by a quick-moving cold front

Keep the jackets close by - we stay on the chilly side tonight. That said, clouds are swooping in to keep us above freezing in the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. We start with clouds in the morning but Tuesday afternoon, those clouds will bid adieu, making way for sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. We can’t get used to the sun though, because come Wednesday afternoon, clouds are making a comeback, offering a cloudy and cool day with highs in the low 60s.

Now, let’s talk about our next cold front and rain/storm chance. Our next weather guest is a speedy one, racing across northwest Texas on Thursday. It’s dragging a Pacific cold front along for the ride, and while the heaviest rain is predicted for east Texas, we could tap into some of that rain as well. It’s a fast-mover & rain totals look limited to Thursday and range from .10″-.25″ west of I-35 to up to 1″-2″ east of I-35. There could be a storm or two with gusty winds and/or hail, but the overall chance of that is low. We will keep an eye on any last-minute changes – if the main dynamics of the system decides to slow down and drop south, we could be in for a more intense storm potential, but that doesn’t look likely at this time.

Friday looks like a beautiful day as the rain moves eastward. We’ll be left with a clear & sunny sky with highs comfortably settling in the upper 50s. This weekend brings another small rain chance ahead of our next cold front, but it doesn’t look like a wash out. In fact, the rain chances on Thursday are the best chances we have in the next 10 days. Highs over the weekend feature low 60s for Saturday and mid 60s for Sunday.

