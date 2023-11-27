Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30, were arrested on Nov. 17 after they left their children in a car while they stole thousands of dollars worth in cosmetics from an H-E-B store in the Waco area, arrest affidavits state.

Nae and Iordache, who are reportedly from Romania, are being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement would take them into custody if they are released from jail.

During the investigation, the affidavits state, investigators learned Nae and Iordache were suspects in two previous thefts at two H-E-B locations on Nov. 14: one at the store located at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive and the other at the store located at 801 N. Interstate 35 Service Road in Bellmead.

A loss prevention officer with H-E-B provided investigators with surveillance footage allegedly showing Nae and Iordache working together during the thefts at the Waco location on Nov. 14. Investigators wrote in the affidavits that the footage shows Nae taking merchandise from the cosmetics isle and concealing the merchandise in her dress while Iordache used a shopping cart with a child to stand in between Nae and a surveillance camera. The man was allegedly acting as a lookout for any H-E-B employees or customers, the documents state.

According to the court documents, the couple stole more than $3,000 in merchandise from the cosmetics isles on Nov. 17 from the H-E-B on 1821 South Valley Mills in Waco, and more than $1,200 in merchandise from the cosmetics isles on Nov. 14 from the H-E-B in Bellmead.

Documents obtained by KWTX reveal that soon after the couple was arrested, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took custody of the couple’s three male children, ages 4, 3, and 1.

Nae and Iordache, the state claims, “knowingly placed or knowingly allowed the children to remain in conditions or surroundings which endanger the physical or emotional well-being of the children; and engaged in conduct or knowingly placed the children with persons who engaged in conduct which endangers the physical or emotional well-being of the children.”

The state claims Nae and Iordache provided “inconsistent’ information regarding where they live, and investigators have not been able to identify any close family or relatives who can take care of the children.

The family “has previous CPS history due to concerns of instability, neglectful supervision, an physical neglect due to the family living out of their car and Iordache being arrested for fictitious license plates,” a document states.

A Child Protective Services worker wrote the family was initially investigated on May 3 after authorities learned they were homeless and “living in their vehicle.”

Police reportedly ran across the mother and father while they were soliciting money in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. Officers ran the plates of the family’s vehicle and determined the plate number was registered to another vehicle.

The officers wrote the family “smelled strongly of marijuana, and was observed to not have bathed for days.”

Police officers found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and Iordache was arrested for the marijuana and the fictitious license plate.

The officers noted the family had a portable stove top and bowls of food in saran wrap inside the vehicle, but no car seats for the children.

After officers took Iordache into custody, they left Nae behind with the vehicle and the children, CPS wrote in its report, adding Nae was advised not to drive the car. The documents do not state when Iordache was released from jail after his arrest on May 3.

The family’s whereabouts were unknown for nearly six months until the parents were arrested in Waco on Nov. 17. “While both parents were in the store stealing various beauty products, it is believed by law enforcement they left their 3 and 4-year-old sons alone in the car,” CPS wrote.

The CPS investigator met with both parents at the McLennan County Jail and Nae said their family is from Romania and had only been in the United States for ten months. “She explained their family works in California as Uber drivers,” the CPS worker wrote.

When the case worker spoke with Iordache, he claimed his wife had “lost her mind and stole face creams, but that it was his fault, too.”

The family said their only local support was a man named “Antonio,” but could not provide any other identifying information.

“Due to no other supports being available, I picked up the children from the Waco Police Station. They were observed to be dirty, and their clothes smelled of urine,” the investigator wrote.

Both Nae and Iordache are charged with organized retail theft greater than $2,500 but lower than $30,000; organized retail theft greater than $750 but lower than $2,500; theft of property over $2,500 but lower than $30,000; two counts of theft of property over $750 but lower than $2,500; two counts of abandonment of a child without intent to return; and two counts of theft of property less than or equal to $750 but lower than $2,500, according to online jail records.

