Don’t be a victim: FBI highlights holiday scam risks and advice for prevention

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -‘Tis the season of giving! Whether you’re gifting to loved ones or treating yourself this holiday season, the FBI says beware of scammers looking to take your hard-earned money and private information.

Every year, scammers get more creative in trying to take your money and personal information, especially during the holiday season.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Texans incurred losses exceeding $763 million to criminals last year, with nearly $20 million attributed to deceptive emails, fake websites, and non-delivery scams.

Christina Garza, Public Affairs Officer at the FBI Field Offices in Bryan and Houston, warns about the rising trend of criminals using phishing emails, text messages, and online surveys to deceive victims with enticing deals. Emphasizing the need for caution, Garza advises consumers to verify website legitimacy and steer clear of unfamiliar platforms offering unrealistically high discounts. She also cautions against trusting social media posts promising special deals, vouchers, or gift cards, as they often conceal scams aimed at stealing personal information.

“Bottom line is, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably isn’t true,” says Garza. She underscores the necessity of independent research before engaging with advertisements or providing credit card information.”

The FBI says that scammers are also exploiting the generosity of kind-hearted people desiring to donate to those less fortunate.

“When you want to make a donation, make sure you’re sending that donation to a reputable, charitable organization—perhaps one you’ve previously donated to or thoroughly researched independently to ensure legitimacy,” Garza added.

The FBI also says businesses are not exempt from being scammed during the holiday season. They stress the importance of businesses staying alert to customers requesting items shipped before payment or seeking refunds without returning merchandise, as these actions may indicate a larger scam.

The FBI offers these steps to avoid holiday fraud schemes:

  • Before shopping online, secure all your financial accounts with strong passphrases. Make sure to use different passphrases for each financial account.
  • Never give personal information— such as your date of birth, home address, Social Security number, or bank account and credit card numbers— to anyone you do not know. Be highly suspicious of social media promotions and giveaways which require your personal information.
  • Be wary of online transactions that solely require wire transfers, virtual currency, or gift cards.
  • Pay for items using a credit card dedicated for online purchases, check the card statement regularly, and never save payment information in online accounts. Do not use public Wi-Fi, especially when submitting credit card or payment information online.
  • Prior to donating to any charity, verify they have a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) by visiting their website or calling the charity directly.

