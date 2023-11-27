Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Governor Abbott skydives with 106-Year-Old WWII Veteran

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott skydived with 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. military veterans.

The Governor and Blaschke were flown in a de Havilland DHC-6-200-Twin Otter aircraft and jumped at 8,500 feet. This was Governor Abbott’s first skydiving jump.

“Texans and Americans owe so much to the brave men and women who serve our nation and protect the freedoms that we enjoy each and every day,” said Governor Abbott. “I am proud to share my first skydiving jump with Al Blaschke to honor veterans, like him, who helped safeguard the freedoms and promise of our country for generations of Americans.”

The Governor and Blaschke were joined for the jump by Texas National Guard soldiers, veteran advocate and Georgetown community leader Betty Schleder, and Skydive Spaceland professionals.

Blaschke of Georgetown, a World War II aircraft engineer, first made headlines skydiving for the first time on his 100th birthday in 2017. In 2020, Mr. Blaschke broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s oldest tandem parachute jump alongside his twin grandsons and longtime friend, Ms. Schleder, in 2020, and he again set the world record during today’s jump with Governor Abbott.

Learn more about Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott skydived with 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke at Skydive...
Governor Abbott Skydives With 106-Year-Old WWII Veteran
Bogie's Bar
A&M fan shot during bar brawl near LSU Friday night
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Lights of West partners with community, provides new holiday experiences
Lights of West partners with community, provides new holiday experiences