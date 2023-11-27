Advertise
Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ following fire

The cause is currently unknown.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The popular Waco restaurant Helberg Barbecue is closed until further notice following a fire, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Waco Fire Department reported the fire around 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at Helberg Barbecue at the 8500 block of North Highway 6 in Speegleville.

The cause is currently unknown.

A statement on their Facebook page stated, “Where do we start…we are completely heartbroken to share with y’all that our restaurant in Speegleville caught fire last night and our kitchen is completely gone. Unfortunately, the fire spread to the building, causing significant damage to structural beams, the roof, and more. We will be closed until further notice. We have a long road ahead of us dealing with insurance, and everything is up in the air right now. We are unsure if we will ever return to this building that we do not own. Those are the facts of the situation. Now, our interpretation and perspective is this: we are so thankful that nobody was present or was hurt. We can’t fathom the idea that we could have lost one of our team members to this fire.”

Helberg BBQ made the Texas Monthly’s list of the top 50 best joints in the state in 2021. The location has been open since 2018.

