Jury finds Courtney Washington guilty in murder of Larry Bryant in 2020

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: A jury deliberated about four-and-a-half hours before finding Courtney O’Neil Washington guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Larry Donnell Bryant.

A couple of hours later, the same jury sentenced Washington to 20 years in prison.

A former drug addict who lived with Courtney O’Neil Washington testified Wednesday that a highly agitated Washington came home the morning of July 13, 2020, and told her he killed Larry Donnell Bryant.

Washington, 29, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of the 50-year-old Bryant. Bryant was shot four times in a one-bedroom, garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue that a Waco police sergeant characterized Wednesday as a “trap house” known as a gathering spot for drug users.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah rested their cases Wednesday and are set to give jury summations when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

If convicted of murder, Washington faces from five to 99 years and up to life in prison.

Kristina Hutchins, 50, who lives now in Austin, said she lived with Washington at the Car Mel Apartments, 3638 W. Waco Drive, in 2020, a dark and turbulent time in her life when she was addicted to methamphetamine “and anything I could get.”

She said she and Washington were not romantically involved. He came home “agitated” the morning that Bryant was killed and said, “I did it. I killed him,” she told the jury.

She said she asked who he killed, and he said, “Larry.”

As Hutchins continued her testimony, she admitted that she didn’t want to be there and said she was questioning her memory from that night now that she has kicked drugs and been clean and sober for two years.

Duron asked if she was surprised that Washington admitted killing Bryant.

“Yeah. It didn’t make any sense. But it’s been awhile and I don’t really have the same memory. It’s really foggy. I don’t feel confident about it. It’s been three years and I was on drugs,” she said.

Hutchins said Washington also threw away some clothes and asked her to dispose of an ammunition magazine and a pistol barrel.

Under cross-examination from Gately, Hutchins reiterated that she was going through a difficult time in her life and said she doesn’t fully trust her memory of those days because she was an IV drug user.

In other prosecution testimony Wednesday, Corey Walker, another reluctant witness, was living in the kitchen area of the small garage apartment at the time of the shooting. He said his friends there woke him up so he could meet Bryant when he got there. He said Bryant was there a couple of hours “just shooting the breeze, just talking, just giggling” when the shooting occurred.

Walker and three other people were in the apartment, and one of them, who also admitted she was high on methamphetamine and marijuana that night, identified Washington on Tuesday as the gunman.

Walker said he knew everyone there in the apartment pretty well, except for Bryant and Washington. He said he knew who Washington was at the time, but didn’t know him as well as the others.

Duron asked if he saw Washington shoot Bryant. He stopped short of identifying Washington as the gunman, but said reluctantly that “nobody with me that night that I knew would have done that.”

“I’m already looked at as a snitch just for being here,” Walker said. “I lost my last place and I had to beat up a couple of people.”

Walker also testified at Washington’s second trial, which, like the first, ended in a mistrial.

Walker acknowledged under cross-examination that he initially told police that night he was asleep when the shooting occurred and didn’t see who did it.

Waco police Sgt. Sam Key closed prosecution testimony by detailing his investigation into the murder. He said an eyewitness to the murder grabbed a cell phone belonging to Washington on the way out of the apartment that morning and gave it to police.

Washington’s phone had photos of his distinctively tattooed hand holding a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol, the same kind of gun used to kill Bryant, he said. He also said two eyewitnesses eventually identified Washington as the shooter, adding that police found .40-caliber ammunition at Washington’s apartment and a witness picked Washington out of a police photo array.

Prosecutors played a short video from a neighborhood surveillance camera, which showed a tall, thin man with dreadlocks running from the scene of the shooting. Washington, whose hair is cut short in the courtroom, wore dreadlocks at the time, witnesses said.

The jury also watched a short video of Washington talking from the county jail to one of the mothers of his children. Washington is seen talking about coming up with an alibi for his whereabouts at the time of the killing.

A state jail inmate who said she was drinking and using methamphetamine and marijuana with others at a Sanger Avenue garage apartment testified Tuesday she witnessed Courtney O’Neil Washington shoot and kill a 50-year-old Waco man in July 2020.

Washington, 29, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant at a one-bedroom, garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

This is Washington’s third trial in Bryant’s death, with the first two ending in mistrials in June and July.

In prosecution testimony Tuesday, Rolanda Ann Bridgewater told jurors that she and four other people were using drugs at Bryant’s residence when Washington, who is also known as “Cash,” approached her and said he was going to kill someone named “Eugene.”

There was no one at the apartment named Eugene that evening, but Bridgewater asked him why he wanted to kill him. She said she told him to think about his children, adding that Washington walked away after they looked at pictures of his kids on his cell phone.

She said she was aware that Washington always carries a gun, except when he is around his kids. She testified Washington told Michael Randolph to leave the apartment, which Randolph did. That was moments before Washington walked to the doorway, turned and fired multiple rounds into Bryant, who was sitting on the floor, she said.

Bryant was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol.

Bridgewater said she started screaming, which woke up a woman who was sleeping in the bedroom. She ran downstairs and started pacing.

“I was walking around,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to get away from there. I was scared.”

Bridgewater, who is serving a 20-month state jail term after her drug-related probation was revoked in April, said she later spoke to police, who found a methamphetamine pipe in her pocket.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Norah Farrah, Bridgewater acknowledged discrepancies between what she told police that night and her trial testimony. She said she didn’t want to get involved in a murder investigation and was scared.

Randolph, who also is serving time on drug-related charges, was an obvious reluctant prosecution witness, speaking in hushed tones that were barely audible. He testified that Washington told him to leave the apartment minutes before he heard shots ring out. He was downstairs when the shooting happened, he said.

Like Bridgewater, Randolph told Farah during cross-examination that he didn’t want to become embroiled in a murder case and lied to police about not seeing Washington that night.

Prosecution testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

Washington’s first trial in June ended after Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial following attorneys learning after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement. As a result, it also was not submitted to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial was under way.

The DA’s office is required to provide such evidence to the defense before trial.

Washington’s retrial in July ended in mistrial when jurors deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Washington guilty after deliberating nine hours.

Courtney O’Neil Washington, whose first two murder trials last summer ended in mistrials, is back in court, charged in the shooting death of a Waco man in July 2020.

Testimony in Washington’s trial is set to begin Tuesday morning in Waco’s 19th State District court after prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah spent Monday selecting a jury to hear the case.

Washington, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant, 50, at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Washington’s first trial in June ended almost before it began. Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial after attorneys learned after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement in a timely manner. As a result, it also was not submitted to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial was under way.

The DA’s office is required to provide such evidence to the defense before trial.

Washington’s retrial in July ended in mistrial when jurors deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Washington guilty after deliberating nine hours.

Bryant was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol. A woman who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting identified Washington as the gunman during Washington’s trial in July.

Washington’s former live-in girlfriend testified in July that Washington confessed to killing Bryant and asked her to get rid of the disassembled parts of a pistol.

“Courtney came home and was very upset with himself,” she testified. “He said, ‘I did it. I did it. I killed him.’ It caused me a lot of confusion because I thought he might be covering for somebody. I couldn’t imagine him doing something like that, but he was almost in tears, saying, ‘I killed him.’”

She testified Washington gave her parts to a pistol and told her to “get rid of them.” However, she stuck them in a clothes drawer because the woman, a former IV drug user, was high on drugs and didn’t want to get caught up in helping cover up a murder, she told the jury.

Police arrested Washington later that evening.

