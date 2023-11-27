Advertise
‘Pray for us’: Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ after devastating fire

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Helberg Barbecue, a celebrated Waco-area craft barbecue joint, is closed until further notice after a devastating fire destroyed its kitchen, trailer and heavily damaged its building, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It’s the prayer and comfort from our God that’s getting us through all this right now,” owner Phillip Helberg told KWTX on Monday.

The Waco Fire Department reported the fire around 8 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 8500 block of North Highway 6 in Speegleville.

“The kitchen is gone, entirely, as you can see,” Helberg said, “There’s significant damage to some structural beams as well as the roof and insulation.”

Helberg said he is leaning on his faith after the blaze destroyed his livelihood. He said an insurance adjuster has not yet visited the site and expects the damage to be somewhere in the hundreds of thousands.

“This kitchen trailer with all of its equipment was worth at least $100,000 if you go and try to buy one of these things new,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the owners of the restaurant recover and rebuild.

Helberg BBQ made the Texas Monthly’s list of the top 50 best joints in the state in 2021. The location has been open since 2018.

“Pray for us. I know we’ve got a lot of prayer warriors in our corner,” Helberg said.

