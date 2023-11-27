Retrial underway for Waco man charged in deadly 2020 shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Courtney O’Neil Washington, whose first two murder trials last summer ended in mistrials, is back in court, charged in the shooting death of a Waco man in July 2020.

Testimony in Washington’s trial is set to begin Tuesday morning in Waco’s 19th State District court after prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah spent Monday selecting a jury to hear the case.

Washington, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant, 50, at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Washington’s first trial in June ended almost before it began. Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial after attorneys learned after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement in a timely manner. As a result, it also was not submitted to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial was under way.

The DA’s office is required to provide such evidence to the defense before trial.

Washington’s retrial in July ended in mistrial when jurors deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Washington guilty after deliberating nine hours.

Bryant was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol. A woman who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting identified Washington as the gunman during Washington’s trial in July.

Washington’s former live-in girlfriend testified in July that Washington confessed to killing Bryant and asked her to get rid of the disassembled parts of a pistol.

“Courtney came home and was very upset with himself,” she testified. “He said, ‘I did it. I did it. I killed him.’ It caused me a lot of confusion because I thought he might be covering for somebody. I couldn’t imagine him doing something like that, but he was almost in tears, saying, ‘I killed him.’”

She testified Washington gave her parts to a pistol and told her to “get rid of them.” However, she stuck them in a clothes drawer because the woman, a former IV drug user, was high on drugs and didn’t want to get caught up in helping cover up a murder, she told the jury.

Police arrested Washington later that evening.

