Scott scores 14 as North Texas knocks off Angelo State 79-50

Led by Aaron Scott’s 14 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Angelo State Rams 79-50
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 14 points as North Texas beat Angelo State 79-50 on Sunday night.

Scott was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (4-2, American Athletic Conference). Jason Edwards scored 12 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line. John Buggs III was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Willie Guy led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Kendrick Delahoussaye added 11 points for Angelo State. Trey Farrer also had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

