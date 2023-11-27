Texas inmate testifies she witnessed Waco man shoot, kill 50-year-old victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A state jail inmate who said she was drinking and using methamphetamine and marijuana with others at a Sanger Avenue garage apartment testified Tuesday she witnessed Courtney O’Neil Washington shoot and kill a 50-year-old Waco man in July 2020.

Washington, 29, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant at a one-bedroom, garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

This is Washington’s third trial in Bryant’s death, with the first two ending in mistrials in June and July.

In prosecution testimony Tuesday, Rolanda Ann Bridgewater told jurors that she and four other people were using drugs at Bryant’s residence when Washington, who is also known as “Cash,” approached her and said he was going to kill someone named “Eugene.”

There was no one at the apartment named Eugene that evening, but Bridgewater asked him why he wanted to kill him. She said she told him to think about his children, adding that Washington walked away after they looked at pictures of his kids on his cell phone.

She said she was aware that Washington always carries a gun, except when he is around his kids. She testified Washington told Michael Randolph to leave the apartment, which Randolph did. That was moments before Washington walked to the doorway, turned and fired multiple rounds into Bryant, who was sitting on the floor, she said.

Bryant was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol.

Bridgewater said she started screaming, which woke up a woman who was sleeping in the bedroom. She ran downstairs and started pacing.

“I was walking around,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to get away from there. I was scared.”

Bridgewater, who is serving a 20-month state jail term after her drug-related probation was revoked in April, said she later spoke to police, who found a methamphetamine pipe in her pocket.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Norah Farrah, Bridgewater acknowledged discrepancies between what she told police that night and her trial testimony. She said she didn’t want to get involved in a murder investigation and was scared.

Randolph, who also is serving time on drug-related charges, was an obvious reluctant prosecution witness, speaking in hushed tones that were barely audible. He testified that Washington told him to leave the apartment minutes before he heard shots ring out. He was downstairs when the shooting happened, he said.

Like Bridgewater, Randolph told Farah during cross-examination that he didn’t want to become embroiled in a murder case and lied to police about not seeing Washington that night.

Prosecution testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

Washington’s first trial in June ended after Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial following attorneys learning after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement. As a result, it also was not submitted to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial was under way.

The DA’s office is required to provide such evidence to the defense before trial.

Washington’s retrial in July ended in mistrial when jurors deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Washington guilty after deliberating nine hours.

Jury Selection Day article: Retrial underway for Waco man charged in deadly 2020 shooting

Courtney O’Neil Washington, whose first two murder trials last summer ended in mistrials, is back in court, charged in the shooting death of a Waco man in July 2020.

Testimony in Washington’s trial is set to begin Tuesday morning in Waco’s 19th State District court after prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah spent Monday selecting a jury to hear the case.

Washington, 29, is charged in the shooting death of Larry Donnell Bryant, 50, at a garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Washington’s first trial in June ended almost before it began. Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial after attorneys learned after a jury had been selected that a forensic report had not been turned over to law enforcement in a timely manner. As a result, it also was not submitted to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office until after the trial was under way.

The DA’s office is required to provide such evidence to the defense before trial.

Washington’s retrial in July ended in mistrial when jurors deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Washington guilty after deliberating nine hours.

Bryant was shot four times with a .40-caliber pistol. A woman who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting identified Washington as the gunman during Washington’s trial in July.

Washington’s former live-in girlfriend testified in July that Washington confessed to killing Bryant and asked her to get rid of the disassembled parts of a pistol.

“Courtney came home and was very upset with himself,” she testified. “He said, ‘I did it. I did it. I killed him.’ It caused me a lot of confusion because I thought he might be covering for somebody. I couldn’t imagine him doing something like that, but he was almost in tears, saying, ‘I killed him.’”

She testified Washington gave her parts to a pistol and told her to “get rid of them.” However, she stuck them in a clothes drawer because the woman, a former IV drug user, was high on drugs and didn’t want to get caught up in helping cover up a murder, she told the jury.

Police arrested Washington later that evening.

