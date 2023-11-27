Verbal altercation leads to suspect with pocket knife chasing victim around at a Killeen Walmart

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An armed suspect has been arrested following a verbal altercation at a Killeen Walmart Sunday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department officers responded at 1:09 p.m. Nov. 26 to the Walmart located at 3404 West Stan Schlueter Loop.

According to police, the suspect confronted the victim inside the store, where a verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect displayed a pocket knife while chasing the victim in the store.

An individual tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

No injuries were reported and no gunshots were fired, states Ofelia Martinez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.