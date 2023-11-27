Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Verbal altercation leads to suspect with pocket knife chasing victim around at a Killeen Walmart

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An armed suspect has been arrested following a verbal altercation at a Killeen Walmart Sunday afternoon.

Killeen Police Department officers responded at 1:09 p.m. Nov. 26 to the Walmart located at 3404 West Stan Schlueter Loop.

According to police, the suspect confronted the victim inside the store, where a verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect displayed a pocket knife while chasing the victim in the store. 

An individual tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived. 

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail. 

No injuries were reported and no gunshots were fired, states Ofelia Martinez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September

Latest News

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach
Damage left after a fire broke out at Helberg Barbecue on Sunday night.
Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ following fire
Firefighters' lockers at Fire Station 48 in Houston on Nov. 22, 2023.
Texas fire departments are fighting stigma and pushing to provide firefighters mental health help
Raymond Ross and Raymond Perez; Fannin County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped...
2 inmates escape from North Texas Jail