Bakery owner who lost mother to dementia provides free Thanksgiving meals to bring joy amid heartbreak

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a local bakery who lost her mom after a months-long battle with an aggressive form of dementia opened her shop for a free Thanksgiving meal to friends, and even strangers, in an effort to bring joy on what she feared would otherwise be a sad holiday.

Branda Pavlas, co-owner of Cuppiecakes in McGregor, learned to cook from her mom, Pat Preston, who died in January at the age of 82.

“Thanksgiving was our thing as a family. I didn’t really want to hang out at the house, just trying to not remember all the things that come to mind,” Branda said. “I would have sat at home and just cried and missed her.”

Branda decided to hit the kitchen and cook for therapy.

She made a tearful Facebook live video inviting anyone who wanted to join her and her family for a free homemade traditional meal of turkey and dressing and all the sides at her shop on Main Street in downtown McGregor.

She spent hours preparing it.

“Anybody that doesn’t have anywhere to go, family to be with, may not have the means to have your own Thanksgiving meal spread, we want to welcome you,” she said, wiping away tears.

Around 25 people showed up.

Some were friends and others were strangers just looking for a bite to eat and a little companionship.

“We had a family of five. We had a man who heard about it at church,” Branda said. “There really was no rhyme or reason. It was an eclectic group of people.”

Branda said those in attendance gathered in her store’s kitchen and served themselves “family style.”

Each left with a full belly and a full heart, including Branda.

She said it was a Thanksgiving she’ll never forget and one she knows her mom would have appreciated.

“She would have loved that her name or her work as a parent had come through me,” Branda said. “For loving people. That would have made her proud.”

