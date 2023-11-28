Central Texas teen in foster care finally finds a family

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who was in the foster care system for about seven years is now finally reunited with his uncle and officially adopted into his forever family.

“I’m tired of CPS,” Samuel told KWTX four years ago when he was featured on the KWTX Foster Care Project in 2019.

The 12-year-old who liked computers, enjoyed building things and seemed mature for his young age had one wish at the time.

“To get adopted,” he said.

Little did he know that his fate of being adopted was years away, but he still had hope that, one day, he would have a forever family.

This hope led him to his uncle on social media.

“He was surfing through Facebook one day, and it always says ‘the person you might know,’ my name popped up,” Billy Lee Masten, Samuel’s uncle, said. “That’s when he was like, ‘Oh, wait a minute, let’s see if he wants to adopt me.’”

Samuel found Masten on Facebook, sent him a request, and messaged him, asking Masten to adopt him.

“I got kind of taken back for a minute, and I was like, ‘Okay,’” he said.

Masten was in the Navy for years and was about to get out of the military when Samuel reached out.

When Masten returned back to Texas in August 2021, he reached out to Samuel’s case worker and arranged to meet with him. They spent time together in the coming months, and Masten said he knew what he needed and wanted to do--officially adopt Samuel.

The process was lengthy but the adoption became official Nov. 17 2023 when Samuel was officially welcomed into his forever family.

Samuel credits his grandma for bringing the two together. When she passed away, he said he felt as though his grandma was guiding him.

“I wasn’t actually thinking whenever I sent him a friend request,” Samuel said. “It felt like as if my grandmother was helping me at the time.”

Masten also believes after his mom’s death, she was involved in reuniting them.

“We both think it was like a divine intervention thing,” Masten said. “We both think that my mom had something to do with it...This is how the ball got rolling, basically.”

Masten also said Samuel’s story for the KWTX Foster Care Project influenced him to adopt his nephew even more.

“I saw the first video, and it kind of threw me back,” he said. “I think I watched that thing like 30 times, and, every time, I hear his voice inside, it just got me. Every time.”

Samuel has been living with Masten for a while before the adoption was finalized, which has created a growing, close relationship between the two.

“Every morning, I would say I missed you,” Samuel said. “Then, every time he comes back from work, I would say I missed you. Every time I get home from school, I would say I missed you.”

They found they both enjoy technology, like the same foods and Samuel even attends Masten’s former high school, Axtell High.

Samuel said he wants to follow in Masten’s footsteps and go to Texas State Technical College and join the military.

“I’m still thinking about it,” the, now, 17-year-old, said. “I still got to think about what I want to do in the Air Force.”

Samuel’s future career may be up in the air, but who he will spend future holidays with is fairly certain.

“I look forward to spending time with my family,” he said. “That’s, like, the most important part that I’m looking forward to.”

“I just love you,” Samuel said to Masten.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.