Convicted felon accused of brandishing gun during argument with ex-girlfriend in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Convicted felon Michael Delgreco, 45, is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened his ex-girlfriend during an argument, police said.

On Nov. 27, police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 8700 block of Panther Drive in Woodway after a woman called 911 to report that she feared for her safety because her ex-boyfriend was on meth and had a firearm. The woman told 911 she left her home in her vehicle and noticed her ex walking away from the residence.

The officers responding to the scene encountered a man who matched the description of the ex-boyfriend. The man, later identified as Delgreco, was carrying a blue duffel bag, police said.

According to the affidavit, the man told police he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend and she asked him to leave.

When the officers asked Delgreco if he had pulled out a gun and pointed it at his ex, Delgreco acknowledged he pulled out a gun during the argument, but claimed he only pointed the weapon at himself and not at his ex, a criminal complaint states.

Police searched the blue duffel bag and allegedly found a 9MM Smith & Wesson M&P and several loose bullets.

Officers took Delgreco into custody, and when he was being booked into jail, allegedly found him in possession of three grams of methamphetamine.

When officers met with the victim, she confirmed Delgreco never pointed the weapon at her, but said that after Delgreco pulled out the weapon during the argument he “ran towards her and racked the slide several times,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Delgreco is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.