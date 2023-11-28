Florida man arrested for trying to ‘catch them all’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said he was stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Pokemon cards.

Deputies arrested Louis Carmona, 26, after he tried stealing $200 worth of Pokemon cards from the Walmart on Southwest Highway 200 last week.

Deputies say surveillance video shows him failing to scan the cards at a self-checkout.

Carmona was arrested and charged with retail petit theft.

