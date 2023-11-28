Grand jury indicts former Central Texas firefighter on child sex assault charges

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury on Nov. 16 indicted a former Central Texas firefighter on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, one count of child pornography, sexual performance and indecency with a child by contact.

Kyle Steven Setterlund, 28, was arrested following an investigation that began Sept. 1 by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office following the report of sexual abuse of two children, 8- and 9-years-old, who told their parents that Setterlund abused them while living with their family, court documents state.

Criminal complaint affidavits obtained by KWTX state Setterlund was staying with the victim’s family while he was out on bond on charges of sexually assaulting a boy in Williamson County, Texas.

During the forensic interview, the children alleged Setterlund had sexually assaulted them and their 12- and 13-year-old cousins. The 9-year-old victim also told authorities he knew about the alleged victim in Williamson County. Setterlund later was arrested for an active warrant in Williamson County for violating bond conditions in the sexual abuse case for the boy, now deceased, according to authorities.

When interviewing the 8-year-old victim, the boy claimed Setterlund “wouldn’t let him play video games unless he went along.” The child also reported how the same thing would be done to his cousins and brother, who all told police the same thing, the court documents state.

“The child advised that Setterlund took pictures and videos of the child’s sexual organ and that he knew this because Setterlund showed him the pictures and videos,” said the affidavit.

Following the arrest of Setterlund on Sept. 7, police obtained a search warrant to seize his electric devices.

Detectives were able to listen to jail calls between Setterlund and his mother. In the recordings, police claim, Setterlund told his mother to go to the room he was renting and get his electronic devices, including his iPhone, to delete the content.

When asked, his mother denied having his iPhone, but authorities were able to find some electronic devices allegedly belonging to her son in her vehicle, the affidavits state.

“Go Pro cameras and SD memory cards were recovered from the room and a search warrant was executed for evidence of child porn,” investigators wrote in the affidavits.

In the videos, authorities “observed Setterlund engaging in sexual contact with the children on dates on or around October 2, 2022, through May of 2023,” the affidavit states.

Setterlund is currently being held at the Bell County Jail with a cash bond of $1.1 million.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.