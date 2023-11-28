Mass shooting suspect unfit for trial in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Larry Bollin, the Iola man accused of committing a mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan back in 2021, was back in a Brazos County courtroom Monday. He faces charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Bollin had a status hearing Monday and was scheduled for a jury trial next week. However, this afternoon, KBTX learned he’s been deemed temporarily unfit for trial after examination by multiple psychologists.

Bollin first underwent a mental health evaluation last year, and the case has slowly worked its way back and forth through the court system. Attorneys on both sides agreed to an order of incompetency in Brazos County Monday.

Experts close to the investigation believe Bollin can be restored to competency for a trial eventually.

He will remain in custody while awaiting a treatment bed in a state hospital. Bollin is expected to be sent to North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon Campus, one of only two maximum security facilities in the state where violent accused criminals get treatment designed to restore their competency to stand trial.

Bollin is also facing charges in Grimes County, which has its own set of competency issues because they have yet to be resolved. We’re told a date for a future hearing has not been set there.

