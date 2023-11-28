‘Let’s fight this’: West teen to pursue dream of graduating from law school, becoming a judge, as she battles devastating condition

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - At just 13 years old, Destiny Smith is battling a grim diagnosis with her family in the McLennan County community of West.

“The first day that we told her the details of it, she was like, ‘okay, let’s fight this,’” Destiny’s mother, Jennifer, said through tears.

“She was brave the whole time, you know, and as a mom, the one thing you want for your kids is the best.”

Jennifer Smith is a Waco police officer and her husband is a Waco firefighter. She faces challenges every day on the job, but the thief she now battles at home is Neurofibromatosis Type 1. The condition is hereditary and tumors have taken over her daughter’s nervous system.

Destiny’s older sister has the same condition but her situation is not as severe. After months of surgeries and chemotherapy, Destiny is preparing to go blind. She has already lost vision in one eye and she says seeing through her other eye is like looking through a tiny straw.

Despite her diagnosis, the go-getter is not slowing down. She wants to enroll in law school at Harvard University.

“I want to get a doctorate in law and a bachelor in business,” she says. “Once I finish that, you always start out as an intern, so I’ll start out and work my way up to a prosecutor and then, eventually, a federal judge.”

Destiny is now learning braille. Her sisters help her by reading school assignments to her as she adjusts. Local first responders are trying to make that adjustment as seamless as possible for her parents. Waco police officers helped fill Jennifer’s overnight shifts so that she could be with Destiny during treatment. Jennifer’s husband is a firefighter and his department is stepping up for him as well.

“It was almost overwhelming, the support, because we had plenty of officers want to step up and donate their time,” said Waco Police Department Sergeant Elijah Basden.

“We’re using fundraising and funds we already have available to help them with their situation,” said Waco Fire Department Captain Philip Burnett.

The family’s bravery also caught the attention of the American Valor Foundation, which is helping Destiny check off a bucket list of views across the country before she loses her vision. She’s been to Montana, the U.S. House of Representatives, and Tennessee. She has also been a good luck charm at Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars games with her law enforcement family. They are all memories of a lifetime, but it’s everyday glimpses of joy Destiny says she will miss the most.

“Most days you’re okay,” she says. “You’re like I’m going blind, so what? But then there’s other days seeing mom smile that make you start bawling your eyes out which has happened to me because you know that one day you might wake up and not be able to see it.”

If that day comes, she knows she has a village behind her.

“The bravery that she has shown through all of this, I mean, I can’t even imagine, you know,” Captain Burnett said. “I don’t now that a grown man like myself could handle the news that she’s been dealing with.”

“Destiny has a lot of life goals,” Sergeant Basden said. “She wants to be an attorney so despite going through these tough times, she still has a great attitude and has a good outlook on life.”

A good outlook and big dreams live up to Destiny’s name.

“I’m going to buy me a house and build mom her dream house of course and then I want to adopt a baby at some point,” Destiny said. “Probably once I buy the law firm so I’ll have a steady income.”

