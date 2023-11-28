Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh was in court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing after he agreed to plead guilty to stealing millions of dollars from law clients.

The ex-lawyer is serving two life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

He has maintained that he is innocent in the murders, but pleaded guilty to 22 charges related to fraud, money laundering and breach of trust.

The plea deal, which resolves all the pending state grand jury indictments against him, is in exchange for a 27-year prison sentence for the financial crimes.

Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing began shortly before 10:30 a.m. in Beaufort County. He was sentenced shortly before 3:30 p.m. by Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Multiple victims addressed Murdaugh in court including former friends and law clients.

Murdaugh also spoke at length at the hearing.

FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel was in the courtroom. Below is a full recap of the sentencing hearing:

