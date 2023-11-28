Toys for Tots
Murdaugh sentenced for stealing millions, faces victims in court

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh was in court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing after he agreed to plead guilty to stealing millions of dollars from law clients.

The ex-lawyer is serving two life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

He has maintained that he is innocent in the murders, but pleaded guilty to 22 charges related to fraud, money laundering and breach of trust.

Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.
Alex Murdaugh received a 27-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to 22 financial crimes.(FOX Carolina)

The plea deal, which resolves all the pending state grand jury indictments against him, is in exchange for a 27-year prison sentence for the financial crimes.

Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing began shortly before 10:30 a.m. in Beaufort County. He was sentenced shortly before 3:30 p.m. by Judge Clifton Newman, who presided over Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Multiple victims addressed Murdaugh in court including former friends and law clients.

Jordan Jinks, a former friend of Alex Murdaugh, addresses him during an emotional speech at Murdaugh's sentencing hearing.
Tony Satterfield says he is praying for Alex Murdaugh, who admitted to stealing millions from the family after Gloria died in a fall.

Murdaugh also spoke at length at the hearing.

Alex Murdaugh spoke at length during a sentencing hearing for his admitted financial crimes.

FOX Carolina’s Grace Runkel was in the courtroom. Below is a full recap of the sentencing hearing:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

