North Texas woman accused of killing mom and grandmother

Generic prison
By CAROLINE VANDERGRIFF
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 25-year-old Tarrant County woman accused of murder is behind bars after a two-day manhunt.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing many details about what happened, but family members on Facebook say Kaitlyn Bailey killed her mother and grandmother.

According to neighbors on Joalene Court in Rendon, it happened at the home where the mother and grandmother lived on the day before Thanksgiving.

Bailey is currently in custody facing four charges, according to Tarrant County records: murder, capital murder by terror threat or other felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest.

She is being held on a $600,000 bond.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office had originally put out an alert about Bailey, asking for the public’s help to find her after the alleged crimes. Investigators believed she was armed and dangerous, driving a black Ford Fusion and carrying a handgun.

In an update Friday night, the sheriff’s office say Bailey had been arrested but didn’t release any further information.

Bailey has a history of domestic violence, according to Tarrant County court records. She’s been previously charged with assaulting a family member multiple times, along with evading arrest and escape from custody.

