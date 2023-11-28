Quick-hitting storm system Thursday brings us the best rain chance for the next week

Central Texas’ brief drop to sub-freezing temperatures Monday morning was exactly that, brief! Thanks to the return of late-day and overnight cloudiness, overnight low temperatures are notably warmer this morning thanks to the clouds acting as a blanket and trapping heat close to the surface. It’s still cold, but we’re technically a bit warmer than average this morning as lows start out in the low-to-mid 40s. Any lingering morning clouds overhead by daybreak should quickly give way to sunshine and that’ll allow highs to warm close to 60° late-day. Enjoy whatever sunshine you get today because clouds are moving right back in ahead of our next cold front which arrives Thursday. Moisture streaming back in ahead of Thursday’s front will bring us a cloudy night tonight and a mostly cloudy to overcast day Wednesday as morning temperatures again in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm into the low 60s late in the day.

We likely will NOT see rain across Central Texas Wednesday, save for a stray shower just after sunset, but rain chances will increase after midnight Thursday. Rain coverage should steadily pick up across the area as we approach daybreak Thursday morning and a few different rounds of scattered showers and storms will roll through during the course of the day. Unfortunately, the best chances for rain Thursday will likely be near and especially east of I-35. If you live west of I-35 and especially so west of Highway 281, don’t expect much in the way of precipitation from this storm system. With temperatures warming up close to 70°, there could be a stray stronger thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon. Just like the best rain chances remaining confined near and east of I-35, the low potential for strong storms should be east of I-35 with the best severe storm chances closer to Houston and into East Texas.

Thursday’s cold front will push through without terribly much fanfare, outside of the rain chances of course, because our temperatures Thursday morning in the mid-50s will warm close to 70° in the afternoon, but then only drop into the mid-40s behind the front by daybreak Friday. With gradually returning sunshine, temperatures will warm back up Friday only into the low 60s. Another quick moving storm system could bring us a few light showers Saturday with a rain chance near 30%, but we should still be a bit warmer than Friday as temperatures warm into the mid-60s. Winds shift to come from the west after Saturday’s storm system so temperatures should warm close to 70° on Sunday since west winds are a dry and warm wind. The cooler air behind the Saturday/Sunday front pushes in Sunday night. This front won’t bring us a huge chance in the weather, but it’ll give us a few pleasant days next week with a fair amount of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

